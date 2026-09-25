Alexander Isak is set for a spell on the sidelines. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has responded to Alan Shearer’s criticism after returning to St James’ Park with Liverpool, insisting the decision on who takes a penalty is a team matter.

The Swedish international faced a hostile reception when Liverpool visited Newcastle United in August, marking his first appearance at his former club since completing a controversial £125 million move to Anfield last summer.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw after Dominik Szoboszlai converted a stoppage-time penalty, but Shearer questioned why Isak had not taken responsibility for the decisive moment.

Alexander Isak responds to Alan Shearer

Speaking to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen via Mirror, Isak reflected on his return to Tyneside and said he expected a difficult atmosphere.

The Liverpool striker explained that he was prepared for the reception from Newcastle supporters, describing the occasion as a special match.

Shearer, however, was disappointed that the 27-year-old did not step forward to take the late penalty, believing it could have provided an opportunity to respond to the criticism from the home crowd.

Isak has now addressed the issue, making it clear that Szoboszlai was the designated penalty taker for the game.

He also dismissed the debate, arguing that such matters should remain in the dressing room rather than become a topic of discussion for supporters and the media.

“Szoboszlai was the penalty taker for that match,” he said. “It’s a bit irrelevant. Those are team matters and it’s not for the media or the supporters to decide who should take a penalty.” Isak also brushed off the hostile reception. “I was prepared for the atmosphere, so it was a special match”.

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Isak focused on Liverpool ambitions

Meanwhile, Isak is looking to put the controversy behind him and concentrate on making an impact at Liverpool.

The forward endured a difficult final season at Newcastle before securing his move to Anfield, and he hopes to establish himself as a key player under his new manager.

The Swedish international has made it clear that his priority is to enjoy a productive campaign rather than seek redemption for the events surrounding his departure.

Liverpool will be counting on his goals and attacking quality as they look to compete for major honours this season.