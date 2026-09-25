Manchester City "found guilty on virtually all" of 115 charges, reports David Ornstein

Manchester City corner flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Manchester City have reportedly been found guilty on virtually all of the 115 charges made against them in what could end up being one of the most significant Premier League stories in the competition’s history.

See below as David Ornstein has posted an exclusive update on the Athletic stating that Man City seem to have been judged to have breached the Premier League’s financial regulations, though the club plan to appeal.

“Manchester City found guilty on virtually all charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial regulations. #MCFC expected to appeal against verdict issued by independent commission. Sanctions undecided, process ongoing,” Ornstein said.

? EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City found guilty on virtually all charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial regulations. #MCFC expected to appeal against verdict issued by independent commission. Sanctions undecided, process ongoing @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Muxqp4beK9 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 25, 2026

It is not yet clear what kind of punishment there could be for City, but after years of waiting for an outcome we finally seem to be a bit closer to understanding the seriousness of the situation.

What punishments could Manchester City face?

There has previously been talk of heavy points deductions, and the Athletic note that it could even lead to expulsion from the Premier League.

For now, however, it’s important to stress that City can appeal and delay things for a bit longer, so it’s not yet clear when we’ll finally see any specific action taken against the club.

City, meanwhile, continue to insist that there has been no wrongdoing.

The Athletic quote a club spokesperson as saying: “The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023.

“The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

City’s position in 2023 was that they were confident they’d abided by all the rules correctly, and it seems that they are standing firmly by that even as things appear to stack up against them.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust