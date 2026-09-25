Cole Palmer is unsettled at Chelsea (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Cole Palmer has reportedly made a firm decision on his Chelsea future amid growing speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The England international has attracted considerable transfer interest in recent months, with the Red Devils understood to be keen to bring the attacking midfielder to Old Trafford.

However, despite the speculation, Palmer remains focused on his career at Stamford Bridge and is determined to establish himself as a key figure for both club and country.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Palmer is fully committed to Chelsea and has no intention of letting rumours of a potential move to Manchester United distract him from his current responsibilities.

Cole Palmer committed to Chelsea

Jones wrote: “Sources have assured Flashscore, however, that Palmer remains completely committed to England and is determined to establish himself as a key figure in the team ahead of EURO 2028. “He is also understood to be fully focused on Chelsea, despite recent speculation over his future. “Manchester United have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old this year, and there has also been speculation that he could be unsettled in London and would prefer a return to the north. “Those suggestions are not currently affecting Palmer’s focus. “There is a determination from the player to prove himself in every sense this season, both for Chelsea and England. “He has always retained complete confidence in his own ability and is focused on staying fit enough to demonstrate his quality consistently.”

Blow for Man United in Palmer race

The 24-year-old has attracted interest from several clubs following his impressive performances since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023.

Manchester United have reportedly identified the playmaker as a potential addition to their squad, with the player’s connections to the north-west of England adding another dimension to the speculation.

However, Palmer’s immediate priority is to regain consistency and show his quality regularly.

Chelsea are also understood to have no desire to part ways with one of their most influential players, having previously placed a substantial valuation on his services.