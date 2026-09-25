(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly ruled out a January move for Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Red Devils could be in the market for additional attacking reinforcements as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his squad, but the latest developments suggest the Leeds forward is not being considered.

Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed a resurgence since joining Leeds on a free transfer in 2025, with his performances attracting attention after a difficult spell at Everton.

Manchester United not planning Calvert-Lewin move

According to reports via Football365, former Manchester United scout Mick Brown has dismissed suggestions that the club is preparing a move for the 29-year-old striker.

Brown has indicated that United are not pursuing the Leeds forward, despite his impressive form in the Premier League this season.

The former Everton striker has rediscovered his goalscoring touch at Elland Road, prompting Michael Owen to suggest that the Red Devils should have considered signing him before he moved to Yorkshire.

United could still look to strengthen their attacking options, particularly with Benjamin Sesko requiring additional support in the final third.

Joshua Zirkzee remains part of the squad, but uncertainty surrounding his long-term future could influence the club’s recruitment plans.

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Calvert-Lewin unlikely to leave Leeds

Calvert-Lewin’s revival at Leeds has made him an important figure for the club, and a January departure appears increasingly complicated.

The striker has shown he can lead the line effectively, offering physicality, aerial strength and a consistent presence inside the penalty area.

However, United are expected to explore alternative options if they decide to recruit another centre-forward.

With Leeds unlikely to welcome interest in one of their key attacking players, a deal could prove difficult to negotiate even if United reconsider their position.

For now, Calvert-Lewin appears set to remain at Elland Road, while United continue to assess their options ahead of the January transfer window.