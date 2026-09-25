Ruud Gullit tells Liverpool where Jeremie Frimpong should really be playing

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea and Netherlands manager Ruud Gullit believes Liverpool are playing Jeremie Frimpong in the wrong position.

The 25-year-old Dutch international arrived at Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5 million in the summer of 2025, but Gullit insists he is being misused in defensive duties.

Gullit on Jeremie Frimpong best position

Speaking to ComeOn (quotes via TeamTalk), Gullit argued that Liverpool should deploy Frimpong further up the pitch as a natural attacker rather than forcing him into a traditional defensive role.

“The problem with Jeremie Frimpong is that he is a right winger who Liverpool are playing as a right-back and that’s not his position,” Gullit said. “He’s a right winger, he’s not a right-back.”

Addressing the departure of Mohamed Salah, Gullit noted: “Look, nobody can replace Mohamed Salah. That is too difficult. But that is his best position.”

Responding to transfer speculation linking Frimpong with former manager Xabi Alonso at Chelsea, Gullit added: “Can Xabi Alonso offer him a better situation at Chelsea? Well, the market is closed. Let the people talk.”

Struggling to replicate Leverkusen form at Anfield

Frimpong enjoyed the finest spell of his career playing under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, where his explosive pace and attacking instincts helped secure a historic unbeaten domestic double in 2023/24.

Deployed as an advanced wing-back in Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 system, he generated double-digit goal and assist tallies.

However, since moving to Merseyside, Frimpong has struggled to make a consistent impact.

Hampered by minor injuries and tasked with greater defensive responsibilities in a four-man backline, initially under Slot and now under manager Andoni Iraola, the Dutchman has looked constrained.

Gullit’s advice offers a clear solution: push Frimpong forward into the right-wing position vacated by Salah to unleash his true attacking potential.

But Liverpool already have that position covered for now. Liverpool starlet Rio Ngumoha has been mostly deployed on the right wing, while new signing Bradley Barcola also taking on the spot while shuffling the position with in form Cody Gakpo.

For now, it looks like Frimpong will have to settle in as a squad player with Ronald Araujo cementing his spot as the first-choice right-back for Iraola.