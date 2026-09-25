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Former Chelsea manager Ruud Gullit believes Liverpool made a major mistake by sacking Arne Slot in the summer.

The Dutch manager led the Reds to the Premier League title in his debut 2024/25 campaign, but was shown the door at Anfield following a difficult title defence.

Ruud Gullit criticises Liverpool for sacking Arne Slot

Speaking to ComeOn (quotes via TeamTalk), Gullit questioned the decision-making process at the top of the club. “I think Liverpool have made a mistake getting rid of Arne Slot,” Gullit stated.

“A club like Liverpool cannot create this sacking culture, getting rid of a manager a year after he came in and won the Premier League. We see it at other clubs, but now at Liverpool, and it makes me question who is responsible for it.”

Gullit emphasised that instant success cannot simply be bought on the market. “They signed all these good players, but that doesn’t mean that they can have instant success. It’s too difficult to work in that way.”

Drawing on his own managerial spell at Stamford Bridge, Gullit recalled: “At Chelsea, we signed Gianfranco Zola, Roberto Di Matteo, and Frank Leboeuf, but that was because I knew exactly what I wanted, and I knew the players that I needed to come in. They were my spine. But you need to be lucky as a manager, and I was.”

Why Liverpool pulled the trigger on Slot

While creating a “sacking culture” goes against Liverpool’s traditional ethos, several factors contributed to Fenway Sports Group’s decision to part ways with the Dutchman.

Despite delivering a Premier League title in his debut campaign, Slot’s second season saw a sharp decline as Liverpool suffered 20 defeats across all competitions and finished fifth in the table.

Questions were also raised over the team’s tactical approach, Slot’s willingness to use academy players and his relationship with senior members of the squad.

Mohamed Salah’s reported desire for Liverpool to return to a more aggressive style of football, described by the forward as “heavy metal football,” added another layer to the growing debate around the direction of the team.

Those factors ultimately contributed to the pressure surrounding Slot and the decision to move in a different direction.