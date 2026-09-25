Thomas Tuchel reveals frustration after Cole Palmer suffers another injury setback

Cole Palmer celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Cole Palmer’s latest withdrawal from international duty has left England manager Thomas Tuchel deeply frustrated.

While the 24-year-old started the campaign in fine form, scoring four goals in seven appearances for Chelsea, his momentum has been disrupted by a recurring muscular issue that forced him to step out of the Three Lions’ Nations League squad.

Thomas Tuchel frustrated by Cole Palmer injury

While Palmer started the campaign in fine form, scoring four goals in seven appearances, his momentum has been hit by a recurring muscular issue that forced him to withdraw from England’s Nations League squad.

England manager Thomas Tuchel expressed visible frustration over the withdrawal, highlighting that Palmer’s persistent injury setbacks are preventing him from cementing a starting spot for his country.

Thomas Tuchel on Palmer’s latest injury (quotes via ESPN):

“For sure it’s a missed opportunity [for Palmer]. It’s another missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities, and I don’t blame him for it. It’s just the fact. He misses way too many camps with injuries and I only want to rely on what I personally witness and what I see within my team, and for that you have to be in camp. “If you’re not in camp, there’s a next level to impress that you cannot achieve because you only can do it when you’re actually with me on the pitch and with us on the pitch so, yeah, it is a missed opportunity. “My understanding is that he plays with discomfort and pain, and he cannot compete on the highest level with discomfort and pain, so he withdrew and informed us and Chelsea informed us. That is my that is my understanding.”

Despite the international setback, Chelsea remain confident their key man will regain full fitness and lead their domestic campaign.

Dean Jones provides Cole Palmer transfer update

Writing for FlashScore, Jones addressed the recent speculation surrounding Palmer’s future and revealed that sources have indicated the Chelsea star remains completely focused on his current clubs.

Addressing recent transfer rumors linking the playmaker with Manchester United, Jones clarified that Palmer’s current focus remains completely undisturbed.

“Sources have assured, however, that Palmer remains completely committed to England and is determined to establish himself as a key figure in the team ahead of EURO 2028,” Jones reported.

“He is also understood to be fully focused on Chelsea, despite recent speculation over his future.”

Jones added: “Manchester United have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old this year, and there has also been speculation that he could be unsettled in London and would prefer a return to the north. Those suggestions are not currently affecting Palmer’s focus.

“There is a determination from the player to prove himself in every sense this season, both for Chelsea and England. He has always retained complete confidence in his own ability and is focused on staying fit enough to demonstrate his quality consistently.”