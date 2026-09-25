Tottenham ready to slash Richarlison asking price ahead of January exit

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham appear ready to draw a line under Richarlison’s difficult spell in north London, with the Brazilian striker now expected to be available for a significantly reduced fee in January.

The 29-year-old was left out of Spurs’ 25-man Premier League squad after failing to secure a summer move and no longer features in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans.

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That has weakened Tottenham’s negotiating position considerably, particularly after a proposed return to Everton collapsed before the deadline.

Tottenham chance their stance over Richarlison

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are now prepared to consider offers in the region of £15m to £20m for Richarlison when the January window opens.

That would represent a major drop from the £35m figure Spurs had discussed with Everton during the summer. The original deal did not go through, and Tottenham have since made it clear that Richarlison is not part of their first-team plans.

The situation has only become more difficult since then. Richarlison was omitted from the Premier League squad and De Zerbi later ruled out using him in the Carabao Cup as well, despite the competition’s registration rules giving Spurs the option to do so.

Tottenham had also rejected an informal offer worth around £20m from Trabzonspor during the summer, when their valuation was still closer to £35m.

That stance now looks likely to soften.

Richarlison remains under contract, but his lack of competitive football and public desire to leave mean Spurs have far less leverage than they did a few months ago.

January sale looks like the sensible outcome

At this stage, Tottenham have little to gain from dragging the situation out.

Richarlison was their leading Premier League scorer last season with 11 goals in 32 appearances, but that contribution is now largely irrelevant if De Zerbi has no intention of using him.

Keeping an experienced, high-earning striker outside the squad for another six months would simply create unnecessary noise.

A £15m-£20m sale would clearly be disappointing given Spurs’ original expectations, but sometimes accepting a lower fee is the cleaner option. It would remove an unhappy player, free up wages and allow the club to reinvest in someone who actually fits De Zerbi’s plans.

The bigger challenge will be finding a buyer willing to match both Tottenham’s revised asking price and Richarlison’s personal demands. His failed Everton and Vasco da Gama moves show that agreeing a club-to-club fee is only part of the process.

January now feels less like a possibility and more like the obvious exit point.

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