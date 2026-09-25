Trent Alexander-Arnold return talk grows as Liverpool assess right-back options

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s uncertainty at right-back has made talk of a Trent Alexander-Arnold return difficult to ignore.

The 27-year-old left Anfield for Real Madrid in 2025, but his second season in Spain has not brought the greater responsibility he might have expected.

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Jose Mourinho has preferred summer signing Denzel Dumfries at right-back, while Alexander-Arnold has even been trialled in midfield. He started only two of Madrid’s first six games this season.

Back at Liverpool, Conor Bradley remains sidelined following knee surgery and Andoni Iraola admitted this month that the Northern Ireland international was still some way from returning to team training.

Allardyce backs Alexander-Arnold return to Liverpool

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, former England manager Sam Allardyce argued that Alexander-Arnold still has plenty to offer Liverpool.

He said:

“At 27, Trent still has years ahead of him. This is his prime. He’s at Real Madrid, and his experience there should stand him in good stead to be even better than he was when he left Liverpool, even though he hasn’t played as often as he would’ve liked.

“If he is going to be a Real Madrid player, then this season he needs to be playing more than ever – if not, he should come back to the Premier League, Liverpool could do with him back.

“He’s capable of opening the opposition up. There have always been question marks over his defending, and rightly so, but that’s the same for most right-backs now. They stand with their hands behind their backs and don’t stop crosses.”

Alexander-Arnold’s international prospects have at least improved.

Thomas Tuchel recalled him to England’s latest Nations League squad after leaving him out of the 2026 World Cup group, giving him another opportunity to rebuild momentum.

Is a return possible to Anfield for the English right-back?

A Liverpool reunion would undoubtedly be complicated given the circumstances of Alexander-Arnold’s departure, but footballing logic should matter more than sentiment.

Iraola’s team currently lack the kind of passing range Alexander-Arnold provided from deep. His ability to switch play, break defensive lines and create from areas most full-backs cannot would immediately give Liverpool another route against compact opponents.

His defensive weaknesses have not disappeared, but Liverpool already know exactly what they would be buying.

The bigger obstacle is whether Real Madrid would actually sell. There is currently no indication Alexander-Arnold is pushing to leave, and reports linking him with Liverpool remain speculative.

Still, if his minutes remain limited through the season and Bradley’s recovery continues slowly, a conversation that once looked unrealistic may become far more interesting.

27-year-old feels betrayed by Liverpool as club decide not to offer him a new deal