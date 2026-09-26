Arsenal and Liverpool contacted by Real Madrid star’s camp ahead of potential Premier League return

Endrick and Trent Alexander-Arnold warming up for Real Madrid (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is considering a Premier League return, and two very unlikely teams have been approached by his agents.

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Trent Alexander-Arnold had more than enough time in the headlines last summer. His free transfer move to Real Madrid proved to be a lot of fuss about nothing, as he ended up lost in a chaotic season for Los Blancos.

After laying low, he now seems to finally be settling in at the Bernabeu. Jose Mourinho seems willing to use him (in the right circumstances) and he’s back in the England squad. We would now expect him to be focused on making that move work, but there are inevitably rumours about a Premier League return bubbling up.

There are reports that intermediaries are figuring out what options he has for a move next summer.

Premier League pair seem like unlikely destinations for full back

TeamTalk are today saying that the wing back’s camp have been in contact with Liverpool, and have approached Arsenal too.

Those both seem impossible moves. Trent’s bridges at Anfield are burned, while he doesn’t fit Arsenal’s style or system at all.

It’s very feasible that the ground work for a return to England is being laid, but we can’t see either of those teams being where he ends up.

Right now he just needs to focus on forcing his way into Thomas Tuchel’s England plans, and then Mourinho’s starting XI at Real Madrid. Next summer is a long way off, and he won’t want to abandon his dream move to Spain without feeling like he gave it his best shot.