Mikel Arteta during the Brighton defeat (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has spoken out on finding it frustrating not to be playing more regularly for the Gunners so far this season.

The Sweden international has quite clearly fallen down in the pecking order at Arsenal at the start of this campaign, with Kai Havertz starting all Premier League games for Mikel Arteta’s side so far.

In some of those, Gyokeres hasn’t even made it off the bench, so it makes sense that he’s now considering leaving the club, as initial contacts with four clubs can be exclusively revealed here.

When asked about his situation, Gyokeres didn’t exactly play down the uncertainty over his future as he admitted it’s frustrating not to be on the pitch more.

Viktor Gyokeres on difficult start to the season with Arsenal

“Of course it’s frustrating, no matter where it is,” Gyokeres told Swedish outlet SVT. “You always want to be on the field and contribute, score goals.

“It can be frustrating sometimes but I just try to do my best when I get the chance and focus on what I can control.”

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Arsenal fans will no doubt have mixed feelings about the Gyokeres situation, as he has some qualities even if he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in his time at the Emirates Stadium so far.

The 28-year-old scored 21 goals in all competitions last season to help Arsenal win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final, so there’s surely some role for him to play.

Still, he doesn’t have that all-round quality of someone like Havertz, and it seems clear that Arteta isn’t entirely convinced by him if the start of this season is anything to go by.