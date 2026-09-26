From Spain: Barcelona back in for Erling Haaland transfer following Man City charges news

Erling Haaland looks on, and FC Barcelona logo (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Erling Haaland as a potential transfer target again after yesterday’s big Manchester City news.

The Norway international has long been on Barca’s radar, with the Catalan giants losing veteran front-man Robert Lewandowski at the end of his contract this summer.

No new signing has come in so far, and talkSPORT recently linked Barcelona with an interest in both Harry Kane and Haaland.

The latest from Fichajes is that Barcelona are hoping to pounce on uncertainty over Haaland’s future after the news of City being found guilty of 114 of 115 charges made against them.

Can Barcelona afford Erling Haaland transfer?

However, it’s worth remembering that City can and will surely appeal whatever punishment comes their way, which could mean there’s still no real clarity on what it means for the club for a few more years.

Haaland has no relegation clause, according to Sport, so there isn’t an easy or affordable way for Barca or anyone else to try to sign the 26-year-old regardless of the big news yesterday.

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One imagines, however, that players will surely be concerned about their futures at the Etihad Stadium after such serious wrongdoings were found to have taken place.

MCFC will continue to protest their innocence, however, so that leaves Barcelona needing to find cash for an ambitious signing like this.

One imagines the La Liga champions would need to make some sales to afford both the transfer fee and wages for Haaland.

It could be worth going all in for a potential game-changer signing like this, though, as Haaland has long looked like one of the most lethal finishers in world football.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has 169 goals in 205 games for City, and he’d surely score at an even more prolific rate in Spain.