Chelsea may need to change midfield transfer plans after latest news of top target

(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to try and sign Adam Scott from Bournemouth – but look certain to have to wait almost a year.

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Chelsea’s failure to sign a midfielder on deadline day became one of the big stories of the summer transfer window.

Their top targets all summer were said to be Alex Scott of Bournemouth and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace. But the Blues did not actually really get into serious bidding for them, clearly put off by their respective clubs’ demands.

That is expected to change, and right now the Blues are trying to lay groundwork for a move next summer. Their lack of depth in midfield has been horribly exposed just a few weeks into the season, and they may even be forced into a January move if Moises Caicedo can’t recover and stay fit.

Chelsea may need temporary midfield solution as Bournemouth hold strong

FlashScore’s Dean Jones says that Chelsea shouldn’t even consider trying to land Scott in January:

“Sources continue to insist they believe Scott will see out this entire season with Bournemouth – and that means Chelsea are going to have to think carefully about their approach to midfield recruitment.”

Instead, he speculates that the Blues could try to “make early inroads with Bournemouth to make sure they are the club that lands Scott in the next summer window.”

That’s all well and good – but what are they going to do for the rest of this season if they can’t sign Scott? A January move, perhaps even a loan, could end up being the best move if they really want to hold out for Scott.