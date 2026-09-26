Chelsea and Liverpool chase elite £70m centre back – transfer may need more than just money

Alessandro Bastoni warming up for Inter Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool are being linked with Alessandro Bastoni, but right now it’s hard to see a deal being worth it for Inter.

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TeamTalk are reporting on transfer interest in one of the best players in his positions in the world.

Alessandro Bastoni is regarded as one of football’s best centre backs, and is constantly linked with moves away from Inter. Barcelona seemed close to signing him this summer.

Now Chelsea and Liverpool are the teams being linked with the 27 year old Italy international.

“Bastoni’s ability to defend in a back-three, while also possessing the technical quality and passing range to contribute in possession, would make him an obvious fit for Xabi Alonso’s system,” they point out.

That’s why Chelsea would want him – but would he want Chelsea? We’re not so sure.

Chelsea and Liverpool want elite defender – but Inter and player must both be persuaded

It’s clear why Bastoni has been a top target for big clubs for a long time. And you’d have to be crazy to rule out a Premier League move eventually.

But right now, it’s hard to see a move coming together. At Inter he’s competing for the league and in the Champions League. He’s a leader and loved by the fans. At Chelsea he won’t get that. At Liverpool there are no guarantees either.

Inter, meanwhile, aren’t under immense pressure to sell such a key figure, one whose loss they know would devastate their long term aspirations of winning things. The £70m they would get for him simply doesn’t sound worth what it costs their team on the pitch.