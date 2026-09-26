Details of Erling Haaland relegation clause emerge amid fresh Man City uncertainty

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland’s future has inevitably become part of the conversation around Manchester City’s current situation, but one important detail gives the club significant protection.

The Norwegian is tied to City until 2034 after signing a huge long-term contract in January 2025, and reports now indicate that there is no clause allowing him to leave automatically if the club were ever relegated or hit by other serious sanctions.

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Haaland contract contains no relegation clause at Man City

According to Sport, Haaland’s agreement does not include a relegation clause or another automatic escape mechanism linked to exceptional circumstances at Manchester City.

That means even a major sporting sanction would not simply make the 26-year-old available without City’s approval.

The detail matters because Haaland signed one of the longest contracts in elite football, committing himself to City until the summer of 2034. The club announced the deal in January 2025, replacing his previous contract and strengthening their position dramatically over his future.

Speculation has nevertheless increased because some of Europe’s biggest clubs are monitoring developments around City.

Reports in Spain have linked Real Madrid and Barcelona with the striker if circumstances were ever to make a transfer realistic.

Haaland’s importance to City is obvious. He scored in the recent 5-3 victory over Sunderland, taking his tally to 10 goals for the season and helping Enzo Maresca’s side maintain a perfect Premier League start.

Contract gives City control, not certainty

The absence of a relegation clause is extremely important for Manchester City because it prevents an automatic exit.

Even in an extreme scenario, Haaland could not simply trigger a contractual mechanism and walk away. City would retain control and could demand a substantial transfer fee if the striker later decided he wanted to leave.

But contracts do not remove every uncertainty.

A player of Haaland’s level is unlikely to want to spend a season outside the Champions League or, in a hypothetical relegation scenario, outside the Premier League altogether. If circumstances changed dramatically, City might still face pressure to negotiate even without a formal clause.

That is why the distinction matters. The contract protects City legally, but it does not guarantee Haaland would remain under every possible sporting circumstance.

For now, there is no indication he is pushing for an exit. He remains central to Maresca’s side, continues scoring heavily and is contracted for another eight years.

Any interested club therefore faces a simple reality: unless Haaland himself pushes for change and City agree to negotiate, his long contract leaves Man City firmly in control.

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