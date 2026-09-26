Video: Anthony Gordon & Harry Kane score quickfire double for England to stun Spain

Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

England have gone in at half time 2-1 up against Spain after a quickfire double from Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane before the end of the first half.

Lamine Yamal had given Spain an early lead at Wembley Stadium in tonight’s Nations League clash, but now England have the advantage going in at the break.

Spain missed some good chances and had a goal chalked off for offside, with it proving a frustrating evening for Ferran Torres in particular.

England responded well and are now good value for their lead after these well-worked goals by Gordon and Kane.

Anthony Gordon’s equaliser for England vs Spain

See below for Gordon’s calm finish to make it 1-1…

ENGLAND ARE LEVEL! ??????? A brilliant finish from Anthony Gordon after a breathtaking counter attack ?#ITVFootball | @England pic.twitter.com/z0nSfWIHVd — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 26, 2026

It was a lovely flowing counter-attack by the Three Lions, and Gordon showed all his quality to punish Spain with a composed finish low into the corner.

Harry Kane heads England into the lead

Then not long after that Kane made it 2-1 with this header, which deflected in off Spain left-back Marc Cucurella…

I think we'll give that goal to Harry Kane ? England come from behind to lead Spain thanks Harry Kane, with assistance from Marc Cucurella ??#ITVFootball | @England pic.twitter.com/X3qSOWUhVT — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 26, 2026

Nico O’Reilly got a lovely cross in and Kane attacked it well, even if Cucurella also got a touch on its way in.

Can England hold on to this lead or will Spain come back in the second half? Yamal’s early goal looked like a real warning sign, but England have improved since then and it’s hard to predict how this one could finish.

If Thomas Tuchel’s men can hold on, it’s a big scalp as they need to show they can beat the top nations like this if they are to finally get some silverware.