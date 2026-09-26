England player ratings vs Spain: Man City duo poor, Bellingham & Gordon the positives

Jude Bellingham (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

England lost 3-2 at home to Spain in tonight’s Nations League clash, in what proved to be a thrilling contest between two top teams.

Still, it was ultimately a disappointment for England, who fell behind early on to Lamine Yamal’s goal after a Marc Guehi error.

And despite going in 2-1 up at half time, England fell apart in the second period as Spain once again re-asserted their dominance.

Here’s a look at how England’s players got on in this tough night at Wembley…

England player ratings vs Spain

James Trafford – 5.5 – Made some good saves, but ultimately didn’t take his opportunity in a rare start over Jordan Pickford. Three goals conceded, even if they weren’t his fault, is not the best night at the office for any goalkeeper.

Marc Guehi – 5 – A really sloppy error for the opening goal for Spain, and though he recovered reasonably well later on, it just wasn’t good enough from a top player as it immediately put England on the back foot.

Ezri Konsa – 6 – Slightly better, but in general it was a tough night for the England defence as there wasn’t always a lot they could do against Spain’s slick attacks.

Jarrell Quansah – 5.5 – Not really a natural right-back, so it’s not really clear why he was chosen to start over Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Nico O’Reilly – 5.5 – Got an assist for Harry Kane’s goal, but also made a mistake, so definitely room for improvement.

Elliot Anderson – 6.5 – Worked hard and did his job pretty well, but it was never going to be easy against an opponent like Rodri.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.5 – Back in the England fold, the Arsenal youngster showed his promise as a midfield option for the national team after also making that switch at club level.

Jude Bellingham – 7.5 – Got an assist and kept trying to make things happen, which is more than can be said of a lot of England’s players tonight.

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Bukayo Saka – 6 – Not his night, with zero successful dribbles and a few shots that won’t have had Spain worried.

Anthony Gordon – 7.5 – A well-taken goal and a generally lively performance.

Harry Kane – 7 – A bit of a scrappy goal in the end, but he’ll take it – another for the collection! Unfortunate slip for the penalty miss.

Subs: Jarrad Branthwaite 6, Morgan Gibbs-White 6, Dominic Calvert-Lewin 6, James Garner 6