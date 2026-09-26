English winger can become “one of the best in the world” after impressive start to life at European giants

Image via The Mirror

Anthony Gordon is already a hit in Barcelona, and people are the club are delighted with his progress already.

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Anthony Gordon’s move to Barcelona this summer was a really fascinating one.

He’s a good player, but how would his direct, speedy style fit in at a club known more for patient possession play? Well, so far it’s been ideal. Hansi Flick’s dynamic style suits Gordon perfectly, and his urgent pressing and speed running in behind was just what the German coach wanted for his team. The big fee the Catalan club paid already looks like a smart investment after their red hot start to the season.

English winger tearing up La Liga and making instant impact

TeamTalk have some interesting thoughts from Spanish sources on how the winger has settled in.

“The message from within the club is clear: Gordon is on the right path, and there is quiet confidence that he can become a significant figure in the team for years to come,” they write.

“He possesses the discipline and self-motivation required to push towards becoming one of the best players in world football. His attitude has already impressed the Barcelona hierarchy and is viewed as a key reason why the transfer is regarded as a success to date.”

The winger had to take a risk to make this move, but everyone has been impressed by how he has thrown himself into it. It’s always great to see English players doing well overseas, and in this case we have a really high profile example who is thriving.

There’s not long to wait until he faces off against Jude Bellingham in El Clasico…