Video: Lamine Yamal pounces on awful error to make it England 0-1 Spain

Lamine Yamal scores for Spain against England (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has scored an early goal for Spain against England in tonight’s clash in the Nations League.

The 19-year-old is enough of a threat without being gifted opportunities like this, with England defender Marc Guehi badly at fault for this goal.

Watch below as the Manchester City centre-back took too long on the ball in a dangerous area, allowing Yamal to muscle him out of the way before finishing well into the far corner…

WHAT A START FROM SPAIN ?? Lamine Yamal pounces on a Marc Guéhi error to give Spain an early lead at Wembley #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/Et83EyTPlp — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 26, 2026

Guehi just didn’t seem to be aware that Yamal was lurking behind him, and that perhaps meant he felt he had longer than he did to pick out a pass.

It was a poor lack of awareness, though, and it proved costly, as it so often does at this level.

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Lamine Yamal gives Spain an early lead

Yamal’s goal made it 1-0 to Spain inside the opening two minutes, so this could end up being a very long night for England.

The Three Lions haven’t been that convincing in big games like this for a while now, and indeed it was Spain who beat them in the final of Euro 2024 two years ago.

Spain then went on to win the World Cup this summer, so if England are ever to get to that level these really are the kind of games they need to start to find a way to win.

Of course, there’s long enough left that England could genuinely turn things around, but it’s also a real warning sign of how dangerous Spain are, meaning you can never let your guard down for even a moment.