Liverpool confirm Ward as new Sporting Director in major FSG leadership move

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have turned to a familiar figure to steady their football operation, confirming Julian Ward as their new sporting director following Richard Hughes’ departure.



Ward returns to the position he previously held during the 2022-23 season and moves across from his role as Fenway Sports Group’s technical director.

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The 45-year-old was the club’s preferred option and his appointment brings continuity at a time when Liverpool’s hierarchy has undergone significant change.

Liverpool confirm Ward as Hughes’ successor

Liverpool confirm Ward’s appointment, less than a month after Hughes formally stepped down.

Hughes had informed the club earlier in the year that he wanted a new challenge and stayed through the summer transfer window before leaving for Al-Hilal.

Ward is hardly starting from scratch. He first joined Liverpool’s recruitment department in 2012, later created and oversaw the club’s loan pathways operation, became assistant sporting director and then succeeded Michael Edwards in 2022.

Liverpool’s own records show how deeply involved he has been in the club’s football structure for more than a decade.

After leaving the sporting director role in 2023, Ward eventually returned to FSG as technical director. That role saw him work across areas such as recruitment, academy development and the wider football strategy.

He also played a significant part in Liverpool’s recent academy redevelopment plans, visiting more than 25 European clubs to study best practice.

His appointment also comes after Michael Edwards left his senior FSG role earlier this summer, while Andoni Iraola replaced Arne Slot as head coach in June.

Continuity is needed at Anfield under new management

Ward’s return makes sense because Liverpool need stability more than another major reset.

He already understands the club’s recruitment model, academy structure, data-driven approach and internal relationships. That should allow him to work with Iraola immediately rather than spending months learning how Liverpool operate.

The bigger question is whether his second spell will be more influential than the first. When Ward previously held the job, he did so during a period of transition after Edwards left. This time, he returns with considerably more experience and a clearer understanding of the broader FSG structure.

Liverpool also face important decisions over squad succession, particularly in defence, midfield and attack. Having someone already familiar with those long-term plans should help.

Ward’s appointment is not a dramatic change of direction. That may be exactly the point.

At a time when Liverpool have already changed their head coach and lost senior executives, promoting a trusted internal figure could provide the consistency needed to keep recruitment and squad planning on track.

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