Liverpool risk player leaving for Real Madrid as contract talks stall with 27-year-old

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister’s long-term Liverpool future is attracting fresh attention, with Real Madrid continuing to monitor the midfielder as uncertainty over his contract situation develops.



The Argentina international remains an important player for Andoni Iraola, but Liverpool have not made a new deal a priority despite Mac Allister’s current contract running until 2028.

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That has created a situation rival clubs may try to exploit when the 2027 transfer windows open.

Real Madrid could move for Liverpool star Mac Allister

According to Football Insider, several clubs across England and Europe are monitoring Mac Allister, with Real Madrid among the most serious admirers.

The Spanish giants have not submitted a formal offer, but they have tracked the 27-year-old for some time and could revisit the idea if Liverpool fail to make progress over a new contract.

The situation has become more delicate because Mac Allister has already spoken publicly about his disappointment. Earlier this month, he admitted he was “very sad” not to have received an extension, particularly after midfield partners Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch agreed new deals.

Despite that frustration, Mac Allister has continued to perform. He scored the winner in Liverpool’s 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, showing his importance to Iraola’s midfield.

There is also no suggestion Iraola wants him to leave. In July, the Liverpool head coach made it clear he wanted to keep Mac Allister at Anfield despite interest from Real Madrid.

Reds should not let this drift too far

Liverpool are not in immediate danger because Mac Allister still has nearly two years left on his deal.

But contract situations can change quickly once a player gets closer to the final 12 months, particularly when a club like Real Madrid is watching.

Mac Allister is entering his prime, already knows the Premier League and offers a level of control and intelligence that is difficult to replace. Letting uncertainty drag into 2027 would only strengthen the negotiating position of interested clubs.

That does not mean Liverpool should panic and hand him a new deal immediately. They simply need clarity.

If Iraola sees Mac Allister as central to his long-term project, extending his contract sooner rather than later would remove unnecessary speculation. If the club are genuinely open to selling, then 2027 may become the moment to maximise his value.

For now, Real Madrid’s interest is just that, interest. But Liverpool should avoid creating an opportunity for it to become something more serious.

Sources: Liverpool and Man United at ‘close monitoring’ stage for PL speedster