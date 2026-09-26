“I cannot do that” – Man City chairman breaks his silence after stunning 114 guilty charges news

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak with chief Executive Ferran Soriano during the Premier League match against West Ham United FC at Etihad Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has released a statement responding to the news his club are about to be found guilty on almost charges.

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Last night David Ornstein dropped the bomb that Manchester City are going to be found guilty on 114 of the 115 charges against them for breaking Premier League financial rules.

As you’d expect, that led to a hectic 12 hours of reaction and speculation. But Man City themselves stayed very quiet. Now, finally we have a statement from their chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak. It doesn’t reveal much, but it certainly shows there’s no change in their stance.

Man City respond to news of incoming guilty verdicts

“The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the Club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began,” Al Mubarak begins.

“There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position. But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that.”

He points fans to another statement that was put out by the club:

“The Club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

It’s hard to know what to make of that. It goes with just what you’d expect: we’re innocent, we just can’t quite explain why yet.

There are many appeals and much back and forth still to come.