Man City Financial Charges: What punishment would be fair after guilty verdict?

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Manchester City now face the most important disciplinary decision in Premier League history after reports said an independent commission found the club guilty of 114 of the 115 financial-rule charges brought against them.

The case stretches back to alleged breaches between 2009 and 2018 and includes accusations involving inaccurate financial information, sponsorship revenue, player and manager payments, profitability rules and failures to cooperate with the league’s investigation.

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City have consistently denied wrongdoing and are expected to appeal. No sanction has yet been announced.

A significant punishment would be justified for Man City

According to The Guardian, the commission found City had acted in bad faith and committed numerous breaches of Premier League financial rules. Reports elsewhere say only one of the original 115 charges was not proven.

That scale matters when deciding punishment.

A financial fine alone would be difficult to justify. For a club with Manchester City’s resources, even a very large fine risks becoming little more than another operating cost. If financial rules exist to protect competitive balance, then breaches serious enough to influence that balance arguably require a sporting consequence.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have previously received Premier League points deductions for profitability and sustainability breaches involving far fewer allegations.

City’s case is considerably broader, although it is important to recognise that the nature of the breaches is not identical and sanctions cannot simply be multiplied according to the number of charges.

A substantial points deduction therefore looks like the most proportionate starting point.

Sky Sports notes that the commission has wide powers, with potential sanctions including fines, points penalties and, at the extreme end, expulsion from the Premier League.

Points deduction makes more sense than stripping titles

The strongest punishment would be relegation or stripping historical titles, but both raise major practical problems.

Removing trophies years later would not recreate the seasons that already happened. Other clubs, players and supporters cannot genuinely be given those moments back, and rewriting old league tables would create further disputes.

Automatic relegation would also be extraordinarily severe unless the commission concludes that the breaches directly enabled City to build teams they otherwise could not have afforded.

A better outcome would be a large points deduction in the current season, a substantial fine and tighter future financial monitoring. Something in the region of 20-30 points, if supported by the commission’s detailed findings, would be serious enough to affect City competitively without retrospectively rewriting a decade of football.

Man City currently sit top of the Premier League with 15 points from five matches, meaning even a major deduction could immediately transform this season. Reuters

The key principle should be simple: the punishment must be severe enough that breaking financial rules can never be considered worth the risk.

Until the full written judgment and appeal process are complete, however, any exact penalty remains hypothetical.

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