Man U links for Chelsea star won’t go away – although his priority for the rest of this season is now clear

Cole Palmer in action for Chelsea against Everton (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Cole Palmer continues to be linked to Man U consistently – but he’s got more important things than transfers to worry about.

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Cole Palmer has been a hot topic in this international break because of the fact he has pulled out of yet another England camp.

The attacker has been affected by consistent, niggling injuries in recent years, and this three week gap was too good a chance to turn down for a rest and rehab session after playing almost every minute in the Premier League for Chelsea so far.

Thomas Tuchel complained that the England star was set to miss another camp through fitness problems. Palmer has gone abroad with a Chelsea physio for a personalised few weeks of rehab work to get him ready for the next stage of the season.

None of this has stopped the bubbling speculation about his future, however.

Palmer’s future needs to focus on consistency, not change

“There is a determination from the player to prove himself in every sense this season, both for Chelsea and England. He has always retained complete confidence in his own ability and is focused on staying fit enough to demonstrate his quality consistently,” transfer expert Dean Jones wrote for FlashScore.

So a move to Manchester United is not ruled out, but everyone understands this isn’t the moment to be thinking about it. Palmer may have started the season well, but that’s just a few good games after 18 pretty poor months.

He needs to start playing well for an extended period for Chelsea, then worry about England, then after that worry about whether he wants to move to Man U.