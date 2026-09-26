Man United encouraged to sign Spaniard from La Liga in January transfer window

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s interest in Alejandro Balde has not gone away, but the picture around the Barcelona left-back is more complicated than a straightforward January transfer.



The 22-year-old has slipped down the pecking order at Camp Nou following João Cancelo’s arrival and the emergence of Xavi Espart.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That has reopened the possibility of a move, with United still looking for a long-term solution on the left side of defence.

Balde situation gives Man United an opening

According to Mundo Deportivo, Balde could leave Barcelona in January, but interest from United predates the latest speculation.

Football España reported earlier this month that Manchester United were preparing to discuss the defender’s situation with Barcelona and his representatives, with concerns over Luke Shaw’s ability to handle a heavy schedule one of the reasons behind the interest.

There was also movement during the summer. Goal reported that Balde had become increasingly open to leaving after seeing his pathway to regular football narrow. United were viewed as one of his strongest options at that stage, although they were understood to favour a loan rather than an immediate permanent deal.

That structure remains relevant. Barcelona are believed to prefer a permanent sale if they decide to cash in, while United have reasons to be cautious about committing a large fee in January.

Balde is still under contract until 2028, so Barcelona are under no pressure to sell cheaply. He also remains a highly rated player despite his reduced minutes.

United should be patient but ready to make a move

From Man United’s point of view, Balde is a logical target.

He offers pace, recovery speed and progressive carrying, while still being young enough to develop. Those qualities would give United a more dynamic option at left-back, especially in matches where they want to push higher up the pitch.

The wider squad context matters too. United’s inconsistent start has exposed issues beyond midfield and attack, with full-back depth still one of the areas where the squad can be improved.

The key is not to overpay simply because Balde is available.

If Barcelona soften their stance and accept a loan with an option, United should seriously explore it. If they demand a major permanent fee in January, waiting until summer may be the smarter move.

Balde is worth pursuing, but only on terms that fit United’s broader rebuild.

Manchester United dealt blow as 24-year-old target commits to rival PL club