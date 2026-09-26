Man United encouraged to sign Spaniard from La Liga in January transfer window

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Michael Carrick Man United
(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s interest in Alejandro Balde has not gone away, but the picture around the Barcelona left-back is more complicated than a straightforward January transfer.

The 22-year-old has slipped down the pecking order at Camp Nou following João Cancelo’s arrival and the emergence of Xavi Espart.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That has reopened the possibility of a move, with United still looking for a long-term solution on the left side of defence.

Balde situation gives Man United an opening

Alejandro Balde of Barcelona
Alejandro Balde of Barcelona (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

According to Mundo Deportivo, Balde could leave Barcelona in January, but interest from United predates the latest speculation.

Football España reported earlier this month that Manchester United were preparing to discuss the defender’s situation with Barcelona and his representatives, with concerns over Luke Shaw’s ability to handle a heavy schedule one of the reasons behind the interest.

There was also movement during the summer. Goal reported that Balde had become increasingly open to leaving after seeing his pathway to regular football narrow. United were viewed as one of his strongest options at that stage, although they were understood to favour a loan rather than an immediate permanent deal.

That structure remains relevant. Barcelona are believed to prefer a permanent sale if they decide to cash in, while United have reasons to be cautious about committing a large fee in January.

Balde is still under contract until 2028, so Barcelona are under no pressure to sell cheaply. He also remains a highly rated player despite his reduced minutes.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool breaking news
Liverpool risk player leaving for Real Madrid as contract talks stall with 27-year-old
Liverpool flag and breaking news banner
Liverpool confirm Ward as new Sporting Director in major FSG leadership move
Rodri explains his stance over financial charges facing Man City despite reported guilty verdict

United should be patient but ready to make a move

Alejandro Balde of FC Barcelona
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

From Man United’s point of view, Balde is a logical target.

He offers pace, recovery speed and progressive carrying, while still being young enough to develop. Those qualities would give United a more dynamic option at left-back, especially in matches where they want to push higher up the pitch.

The wider squad context matters too. United’s inconsistent start has exposed issues beyond midfield and attack, with full-back depth still one of the areas where the squad can be improved.

The key is not to overpay simply because Balde is available.

If Barcelona soften their stance and accept a loan with an option, United should seriously explore it. If they demand a major permanent fee in January, waiting until summer may be the smarter move.

Balde is worth pursuing, but only on terms that fit United’s broader rebuild.

Manchester United dealt blow as 24-year-old target commits to rival PL club

More Stories Alejandro Balde

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *