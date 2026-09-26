Bruno Fernandes reacts as Man United draw with Fulham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United seem to have been dealt some worrying injury news regarding star player Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international, currently away with his national team, has seemingly been playing through pain recently, and then went off in his country’s game against Wales.

Portugal manager Jorge Jesus has admitted that it looks like Fernandes has a complicated problem fitness-wise, though he was not that specific about how long it could keep him out for.

“In the game against Wales, we went in with all the available players but Bruno Fernandes came off with a complicated problem,” Jesus said, as quoted by the Metro.

“We’ll see what happens until tomorrow. Experience tells me that on the third day not all players manage to recover but that’s the same for Norway as for us. However, the player who comes in gives as many guarantees as the one who might come off, that’s what I’ll base my decision on.”

He added: “[Fernandes’ case] involves treatment and recovery time. He’s coming off an injury at United, and he told me he’s been playing with that pain for the last three games, which is hindering him.

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“It was one of the factors that prevented Bruno from playing at his best against Wales.

“I’ve already spoken to him and I prefer not to risk it in this game so he’s fully fit for the Denmark match.”

How could Manchester United cope without Bruno Fernandes?

It doesn’t necessarily sound like Fernandes is facing a lengthy spell out, with Jesus sounding like he just took the Man Utd star off as a precaution.

However, if the 32-year-old is indeed playing through pain and it’s affecting his performances, that’s sure to be something United will need to look at.

The Red Devils rely a lot on Fernandes for goals and assists, with the talismanic attacking midfielder notably breaking the record for the highest number of assists in a single Premier League season last term.

Fernandes also has an impressive record of 111 goals from midfield since joining MUFC, so it would be a major blow if they had to be without him for an extended period, as no one else in their squad comes close to giving them what he does.