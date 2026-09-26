"Doomsday scenario" - Journalist reveals Manchester City punishment could go beyond just relegation

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Manchester City (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Manchester City could reportedly be facing being kicked out of football altogether after being found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges against them.

Yesterday’s bombshell report has sent shockwaves across the footballing world, with Man City now likely to be facing a hugely severe punishment for alleged financial violations dating back many years.

According to talkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs, the Premier League are pushing for a really severe punishment, which could mean a record-breaking points deduction and relegation from the top flight.

On top of that, there could even be solidarity from the EFL which means they don’t accept City in any of the lower leagues.

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Ben Jacobs on potential Manchester City punishments

Speaking in the video below, Jacobs explained just how bad things could get for City as there’s the potential for a “doomsday scenario” that sees the club essentially kicked out of football…

“Now, points deduction, like I said before, to remind you, there’s precedents specifically on the PSR charges and the kind of algorithm for the points deductions of Everton and Nottingham Forest that could inform some of the punishment,” Jacobs said

“But the case is much broader and my understanding is the Premier League have been pushing for a significant, a record, a ground-breaking, a severe points deduction and even having Manchester City relegated.

“I can also exclusively tell you that if Manchester City are kicked out of the Premier League, the EFL plan to read the verdict and they are willing in solidarity to back the Premier League position and try to keep Manchester City out of the EFL as well.

“So, there’s a danger in a doomsday scenario that Manchester City could be kicked out of football altogether.

“But I stress that’s one legal possibility and to some degree we need caution and not to overly speculate as to what the punishment might be.

“It’s responsible journalism to outline the different punishments, but to say there’s more chance of one versus the other. At this stage, it’s far safer to wait for the independent panel, let the process run its due course.”

It’s clear this is going to be a huge story to keep following, with City’s very existence now surely under serious threat.