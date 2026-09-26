Manchester United could about to get involved in the Kevin Schade transfer saga amid growing uncertainty over his Brentford future.
There’s been talk of Brentford trying to convince star player Kevin Schade to sign a new contract after his fine start to the season, but my understanding is that initial contacts earlier in the season have not progressed anywhere meaningful.
Sources with ties to the agents industry tell me that Schade is likely to be one to watch in the winter window, even if Brentford are eager to keep hold of the Germany international.
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