Arsenal face major obstacle in their pursuit of Brentford winger Kevin Schade

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s search for attacking depth could lead them back to Kevin Schade, with the Brentford winger emerging as one of the more interesting Premier League options ahead of January.

The Germany international has started the season well and is entering an important stage of his contract, which helps explain why Brentford are already trying to strengthen their position.

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Arsenal are among the clubs watching closely, but any deal is likely to become more difficult if Schade signs fresh terms in west London.

Brentford open contract talks amid Arsenal interest

According to Sky Sports, Brentford have held initial talks with Schade over a new long-term contract after his strong opening to the campaign.

Arsenal and Liverpool are believed to be the two clubs showing the strongest recent interest.

Schade has scored three Premier League goals in five matches this season, helping Brentford remain unbeaten and climb to fourth place. That takes his overall record for the club to 25 goals and nine assists in 119 appearances since arriving from Freiburg in a deal worth around £20m in 2023.

Arsenal’s interest is not entirely new. Sky Sports reported earlier this month that Schade was already on Mikel Arteta’s list of potential January targets, alongside Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi.

His international profile is growing too. Schade has established himself with Germany and started Jürgen Klopp’s first game in charge against the Netherlands this week.

Schade would give the Gunners something different

From Arsenal’s perspective, Schade is attractive because he offers a different type of threat to many of their current wide players.

He is direct, extremely quick and comfortable attacking space behind a defence. That could be useful for Arteta in matches where Arsenal dominate possession but struggle to stretch opponents vertically.

His ability to operate on either flank would also give Arsenal more flexibility around Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and their other attacking options.

The main issue is price.

Brentford are in no hurry to sell, and contract talks suggest they want to avoid entering 2027 with only a year left on Schade’s deal. If he agrees an extension, Arsenal would almost certainly have to pay a substantial premium.

That means January may come down to opportunity rather than necessity. Arsenal do not desperately need Schade, but his age, Premier League experience and current form make him the kind of player worth tracking.

If Brentford fail to secure his renewal, the situation could become much more interesting.

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