Real Madrid’s first 2027 signing named – and it’s a €10m no-brainer for Los Blancos

Jacobo Ramon of Como 1907 in action (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Jacobo Ramon has already been named as Real Madrid’s first signing for next season – and it’s easy to see why that makes sense.

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Real Madrid hoover up so much talent from all over Spain into their youth ranks that it’s no surprise they produce a lot of top players from their academy.

They aren’t always good at giving them chances or holding on to them – but they are very good at buying them back. That looks like what’s going to happen with Jacobo Ramon.

The young defender left to play for Cesc Fabregas’s Como team in Serie A, where he’s become a key player. There were links to Premier League clubs in the summer, but no move ended up happening. Perhaps the youngster knew that his old team were soon to come back for him.

Everything falls into place for Ramon return to Madrid

TeamTalk today claim that Ramon will be Madrid’s first signing ahead of next season. He’s effectively on loan at Como, given there’s a fixed price to bring him back at anytime, if they want to.

The €10m buy back clause makes this deal almost inevitable. Even if Madrid weren’t intending to use Ramon, they would be made to not buy him back and sell him on for a vast profit.

Asked about his future, Ramon didn’t rule anything out:

“I’m focused on the present… I’m very happy at Como and I’m only thinking about doing my best this season, winning a lot of games and getting as far as possible.”

The fact is that right now, he would probably play a good amount for Madrid, and they could use him as a player just as much as a profit making exercise.