Man United face increasing competition to sign left-back Tyrick Mitchell

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s search for greater balance on the left side of defence has put Tyrick Mitchell on their radar, but they may have competition if they decide to move for the Crystal Palace man.

The 27-year-old has quietly built a reputation as one of the Premier League’s more reliable left-sided defenders, and his current contract situation could make him particularly attractive.

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Juventus have now joined the conversation, while Liverpool are also understood to be monitoring developments.

Juventus offered Mitchell as Man United remain interested

According to Tuttosport, Mitchell has been offered to Juventus as they look to strengthen at left-back.

David Raum is another option under consideration, but Mitchell’s Premier League experience is seen as a major attraction.

The report also notes that Mitchell is expected to be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, although Juventus could try to move early in January to beat English competition.

That is where Man United become relevant.

Former United chief scout Mick Brown has recently spoken highly of Mitchell, praising his consistency, defensive reliability and improvement going forward. Liverpool have also been linked, making his situation worth watching closely.

Mitchell has started the season strongly. He has played 329 Premier League minutes across four matches and scored twice, both goals coming in Palace’s 3-2 win over Fulham.

He was also one of Palace’s most-used players last season, featuring in 38 league matches and completing 3,251 minutes.

Mitchell could be a sensible United opportunity

For Man United, this feels more like a value opportunity than a headline signing.

Mitchell is already proven in the Premier League, defensively dependable and capable of playing as a conventional left-back or in a more advanced role. That versatility could suit Michael Carrick, especially if United want more tactical flexibility rather than another specialist.

His contract situation is the biggest attraction. If he really is available for a reduced January fee or potentially nothing next summer, United would be getting an experienced homegrown defender without the usual Premier League premium.

United need to decide how serious they are. Mitchell would not transform the team on his own, but as a low-risk squad improvement, he makes plenty of sense.

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