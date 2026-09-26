Rodri explains his stance over financial charges facing Man City despite reported guilty verdict

Rodri has publicly defended Manchester City following reports that an independent commission found the Premier League champions guilty of almost all the financial charges brought against them.

The former City midfielder, who left the Etihad earlier this year, insists he still trusts the club’s version of events. His comments come at a hugely significant moment, with reports claiming City were found guilty on 114 of the original 115 charges.

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The full ruling has not yet been published and City are expected to appeal, meaning the legal process is far from finished.

Rodri continues to back Man City

Speaking before Spain’s Nations League fixture against England, Rodri made his position clear.

He said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“The club always press their confidence that they never did something wrong and we believe that”.

“Until the moment they’re proven wrong, we will believe the club. I’ve been there, I know how they work and cooperate”.

The Guardian also reported that Rodri pointed to City’s successful 2020 appeal against UEFA sanctions as one reason he remains cautious about drawing conclusions before every legal avenue has been exhausted.

City have consistently denied wrongdoing. Their response to the latest reports has stressed that “significant elements” of their dispute with the Premier League remain unresolved.

The allegations cover financial reporting, sponsorship income, player and manager remuneration, profitability rules and cooperation with the league’s investigation.

Rodri’s loyalty is understandable

Rodri’s stance is understandable given his long association with City and the success he enjoyed there.

Players are also unlikely to have detailed knowledge of a club’s accounting arrangements. Their experience is primarily with coaches, teammates and football staff rather than sponsorship agreements or financial reporting.

However, the situation is now considerably more serious than simply facing allegations. If reports of 114 upheld charges are confirmed in the published ruling, City will have a much harder task convincing the wider football world that nothing significant happened.

At the same time, it would be premature to treat the case as completely settled before the written judgment, potential sanctions and expected appeal are concluded.

Rodri can reasonably defend the people he worked alongside, but the final assessment of Man City’s conduct will ultimately depend on the evidence and legal process rather than the experiences of former players.

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