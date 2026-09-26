Ronald Araujo transfer update as Liverpool consider Barcelona buy option

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Ronald Araujo’s loan spell at Liverpool is quickly turning into something more significant, with the Reds now seriously considering whether to keep the Barcelona defender beyond this season.

The Uruguay international arrived at Anfield in August on a season-long loan and has wasted little time establishing himself under Andoni Iraola.

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His physicality, versatility and Premier League adaptation have stood out, while Liverpool already have a clear route to turn the temporary deal into a permanent transfer.

Liverpool weigh up €55m Araujo option

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool and Iraola have been impressed enough by Araujo’s opening weeks to seriously consider activating their purchase option.

The 27-year-old has made seven appearances, including five starts, and Liverpool can sign him permanently for €55 million at the end of the season. The clause is optional rather than compulsory, giving the club plenty of time to judge whether his early form can be sustained.

What has been particularly useful is Araujo’s versatility. Although primarily a centre-back, Iraola has used him at right-back, where Liverpool have needed extra cover. His performances have also helped strengthen a defence that has made an encouraging start to the campaign.

The player himself appears increasingly comfortable in England. Recent reports suggest Araujo is open to staying permanently, while he has described his current spell as one of the strongest periods of his career.

Liverpool’s overall form has helped too. Their recent 1-0 victory over Bournemouth continued an unbeaten start across all competitions, with defensive solidity becoming an important part of Iraola’s early work.

This would be sensible business from the Reds

The interesting part of this deal is how quickly Araujo has changed the conversation.

When Liverpool signed him on loan, there were legitimate questions about his injury record and whether he could adapt immediately to the pace of English football. So far, he has answered many of them.

His ability to cover both centre-back and right-back makes him especially valuable. Liverpool still need to plan for Virgil van Dijk’s eventual departure, while uncertainty at right-back has also forced Iraola to be creative.

At €55m, the fee is substantial, but not excessive for an experienced Champions League-level defender still only 27.

The sensible approach is to wait. Liverpool have months to assess his fitness, consistency and suitability before making the final call.

If Araujo continues at this level, however, allowing him to return to Barcelona without using the option could become harder to justify.

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