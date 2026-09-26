(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are both keeping Micky van de Ven under close observation, but Tottenham’s strong contractual position means any future deal would be difficult and expensive.

The 25-year-old has developed into one of the Premier League’s most eye-catching centre-backs since joining Spurs from Wolfsburg in 2023.

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His recovery pace, left-footed distribution and ability to defend large spaces make him an obvious target for elite clubs looking to strengthen centrally.

Liverpool and Man United closely monitor van de Ven

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool’s interest appears particularly significant.

The Reds are already planning for life after Virgil van Dijk, whose minutes are being managed more carefully this season, and Van de Ven fits the profile of a potential long-term successor.

Recent reports have described him as a player Liverpool have admired for some time.

Man United are also understood to be monitoring the Dutchman as they continue assessing their own centre-back options. His age, Premier League experience and ability to play on the left side of defence would all appeal to a club still shaping its long-term defensive core.

Both the Premier League sides are at the ‘close monitoring‘ stage.

Tottenham strengthened their hand considerably in August when Van de Ven signed a new long-term contract. The deal extends his stay beyond his previous 2029 agreement, with Dutch reports placing the new expiry date in 2031.

He had already made 96 appearances in all competitions before this season and played 45 times in 2025-26, including 34 Premier League matches.

Demand is increasing for the Tottenham defender

For Liverpool, Van de Ven makes obvious sense. Van Dijk is 35, and finding another left-sided defender with elite recovery speed should already be a priority.

United’s interest is slightly different. They are not facing the same immediate succession issue, but Van de Ven would still represent a major upgrade in athleticism and experience.

The problem for both clubs is Tottenham’s leverage.

Van de Ven recently said Spurs feel like home and that he believes in the direction of the club under Roberto De Zerbi.

There is also no indication of a release clause, meaning Tottenham can effectively name their price.

Soureces suggest that £80m-£90m valuation looks plausible rather than excessive, particularly after the new contract.

That leaves Liverpool and United in similar positions: monitor closely, stay ready, but do not expect an easy deal.

If Tottenham’s instability continues and Champions League football remains out of reach, the situation could change. For now, Spurs remain firmly in control.

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