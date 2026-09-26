Sunderland value monster striker at £50m – and could get a lot more as interest grows

Brian Brobbey celebrates a goal for Sunderland against Manchester City (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Brian Brobbey is a big target for top teams after a strong start to the season, and we could see serious bids next year.

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You started to hear Brian Brobbey’s name more and more last season as Sunderland’s return to the Premier League so well. It’s gone to another level entirely at the start of the new campaign, with the Dutchman already having scored a hattrick and looking better than ever.

That’s led to plenty of transfer links, and Dean Jones writing for Flashscore today claims that there’s growing interest in him. Manchester United considered making an offer in the summer, and they weren’t the only ones:

“Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Juventus and Atletico Madrid were also keeping a close watch on his situation, while Bayern Munich had considered him as a potential understudy to Harry Kane.”

Sunderland could cash in on striker after two good. years

Sunderland were never going to sell such a key player in January, and Brobbey has just picked up a thigh injury on international duty anyway. But if returns to fitness and keeps doing well in the Premier League, next summer is surely going to see an avalanche of offers.

His physicality is perfect for the Premier League, and he’s still just 24. Jones says Sunderland value Brobbey at around £50m, and it’s easy to see them getting a lot more than that for him if there’s a real bidding war starting up.

There will now be a lot of attention on how serious this new injury is, and when he will be expected back from it.