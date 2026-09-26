Kim Min-jae in the Bayern Munich pre-match warm-up (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Tottenham and Aston Villa are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer move for Bayern Munich central defender Kim Min-jae.

The South Korea international has had a strong career at the highest level in Europe, even if he’s never quite established himself as an automatic starter for Bayern.

Kim won Serie A during his time at former club Napoli, and he’s won two Bundesliga titles at the Allianz Arena, so he’s an experienced winner who could surely strengthen a lot of Premier League clubs.

According to Christian Falk, speaking to CF Bayern Insider, there is genuine interest from Spurs and Villa, who made some contact over signing the 29-year-old during the summer.

Kim wasn’t available at that time, but it could be that clubs will look at him again, while AC Milan could also be another team to watch.

Kim Min-jae could seal transfer to the Premier League

Discussing Kim’s future, Falk said: “I can say it’s still true that Bayern Munich will be the first club he opens any kind of talks with.

But it will depend on a number of things, like what Bayern are offering this Autumn when they open talks over his future? Will they say Min-jae Kim can sign a new contract? Or is he still one of the players the club would consider selling to bring in some money?

“This is why other clubs have Kim in their focus. Aston Villa is interested, and I heard both Tottenham and AC Milan are also looking at the South Korean international. In fact the three clubs in question already made contact in the summer for Kim, but in the end there was no offer.

“So, nothing concrete at the moment. I wouldn’t expect a January move or anything. Everything will depend on what Bayern Munich will tell Kim in contract talks this year.”

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Bayern might do well to keep Kim around for squad depth, but if the right offer came in perhaps they could be tempted to let him go.