Update on latest Chelsea injury is a relief for Blues fans who feared the worst

Jamie Gittens limps out of a stadium.

Lee Carsley has given an update on Jamie Gittens which will help some Chelsea fans relax a little about one injury.

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Chelsea had a few injuries going into this international break, and have since added some more.

One of the most worrying sights came from the England Under-21 game against Kazakhstan. Young winger Jamie Gittens, who has been struggling for minutes with the Blues, was taken off in the game, and was later seem limping out of the stadium on crutches.

Naturally fans feared the worst. But England Under-21 coach Lee Carsley had some relatively comforting news at full time when he took his press conference after his team beat the Kazakhs 4-2.

Gittens injury a “kick” according to international manager

“Jamie got a kick on his ankle,” Carsley said in quotes picked up by the Evening Standard.

“We never take any risks. With the age of these players we don’t ever keep them in camp to see how they are. He will go back.”

It’s not good news for Chelsea, and the crutches show it’s certainly not nothing. But the fact it came from a “kick” and is just a contact injury rather than a twist or tweak will be a relief to Xabi Alonso. The former Dortmund man is already getting treatment back at the club.

Gittens has barely featured, even as a sub, this season. His signing already looks a total disaster given his lack of impact in the last 12 months. An injury, even just a kick, is the last thing he needs as he tries to force his way into the team.