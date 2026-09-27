Arsenal and Liverpool flags (Photo by Angel Martinez, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal suffer a blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn’t established himself as Real Madrid’s first-choice right-back since joining in the summer of 2025. His lack of a prominent role has sparked plenty of talk about his future.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Liverpool are both keeping tabs on his situation and would love to bring him back to the Premier League. However, the English international is not considering leaving Real Madrid in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s struggle at Real Madrid

Intermediaries have explored potential destinations for the 27-year-old Liverpool graduate, but Alexander-Arnold remains focused on doing his best at the Spanish club. A January move away from the club is not on his agenda despite interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

The arrival of Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan has affected his game time, as he has been involved in only five games so far and has started just two of their seven league outings. Despite not having a prominent role under Jose Mourinho, Alexander-Arnold looks determined to fight his way back.

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Why Arsenal and Liverpool want Alexander-Arnold?

Meanwhile, Arsenal seek more quality at right-back amidst uncertainty around the long-term future of Ben White, who has struggled with injuries of late. As far as Liverpool are concerned, they haven’t been able to replace Alexander-Arnold successfully.

Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley haven’t been convincing enough so far, leading Liverpool to consider re-signing the 27-year-old. While there is no shortage of interest in him, the Real Madrid full-back isn’t considering a mid-season exit at this point. He will most likely reassess his future after the season ends.