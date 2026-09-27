(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool have suffered an Alexander Isak injury blow after the striker was withdrawn from the Sweden squad with a toe problem.

The in-form forward picked up the injury during Sweden’s latest fixture and has now been released from international duty to return to Liverpool for treatment.

The timing will concern Arne Iraola, with Liverpool facing a huge Premier League clash against Manchester City immediately after the international break.

Liverpool confirm Alexander Isak injury

Liverpool officially confirmed the development via an official club statement: “Alexander Isak is to return from international duty due to a minor injury.”

Isak will therefore miss Sweden’s three remaining fixtures during the current international break.

The striker will return to Merseyside, where Liverpool’s medical staff will assess the problem at the AXA Training Centre.

Further tests and scans will determine the extent of the toe injury and provide a clearer indication of whether Isak will be available for Liverpool’s next fixture.

Alexander Isak injury comes at frustrating time for Liverpool

The setback comes at an frustrating time for both player and club.

Isak has made a blistering start to the new campaign, leading Liverpool’s attack with renewed confidence and registering four goals in five Premier League appearances.

His sharp movement and clinical finishing have been central to the Reds’ early-season momentum.

With a crucial, high-stakes clash against title rivals Manchester City waiting immediately after the international break, Liverpool will hope the toe injury proves minor.

Supporters and management alike will be desperately wishing for positive news from the medical team so their star forward can recover in time to feature in the big game.