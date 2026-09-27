(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Ibrahim Maza as interest in the young playmaker grows ahead of a potential transfer battle.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, both Premier League clubs have been monitoring the 20-year-old’s performances this season, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa also tracking his progress.

Maza has made a strong impression in Germany since joining Leverkusen, and his technical ability, versatility and attacking instincts have attracted the attention of several top clubs.

Arsenal and Tottenham eye Ibrahim Maza

The Gunners could view the Algerian international as a potential addition to their midfield options. His ability to operate in advanced areas and create opportunities could make him an attractive option for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are also assessing the midfielder as they look to strengthen their attacking options. Maza’s ability to play centrally or wide could give them greater flexibility in the final third.

The 20-year-old has already contributed a goal and an assist for Leverkusen this season, underlining his growing influence in the Bundesliga.

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Maza attracting interest across Europe

Maza has also impressed on the international stage with Algeria, further boosting his reputation as an emerging talent in European football.

He scored and provided an assist in Algeria’s 3-1 victory over Zambia in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Friday, delivering another encouraging performance.

Leverkusen will be keen to retain the young midfielder, who remains an important part of their plans.

With Arsenal and Tottenham now among the clubs monitoring his development, competition for his signature could intensify in the coming months.

A move to the Premier League could represent an exciting next step in Maza’s career, although his future remains uncertain as interest in his services continues to build.