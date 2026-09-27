Bayern star in Premier League teams’ sights as contract talks reach crucial stage

Kim Min-jae in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs are taking a look at Bayern defender Kim Min-jae and preparing the ground for future moves.

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Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae’s future is still very much in doubt, and a Premier League move could be on the horizon.

Top German transfer insider Christian Falk has said on his CFBayern insider website that the defender could “attract interest from several clubs” in the window to come, but has made it clear there’s also a chance the South Korea international signs a new deal with Bayern and stays on there.

Jae could join Spurs or Villa as Premier League interest grows

“This is why other clubs have Kim in their focus. Aston Villa is interested, and I heard both Tottenham and AC Milan are also looking at the South Korean international. In fact the three clubs in question already made contact in the summer for Kim, but in the end there was no offer.

“So, nothing concrete at the moment. I wouldn’t expect a January move or anything. Everything will depend on what Bayern Munich will tell Kim in contract talks this year.”

So there are a lot of moving parts still – but it still feels fairly likely that the big defender ends up in the Premier League at some point.

Tottenham signed a slew of players in that position in the summer – and they feel the less likely option. A move to Aston Villa feels possible, as does a return to Italy with AC Milan. Jae’s breakthrough at the top level came with Napoli, and he might be tempted to return to Serie A.