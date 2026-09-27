(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Chelsea have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Bournemouth midfield sensation Alex Scott.

Chelsea were keen on adding a new midfielder to their ranks during the recently concluded summer transfer window. Uncertainty around Ezno Fernandez’s future was one of the main reasons they were linked with some of Europe’s biggest names.

Chelsea remain keen on Alex Scott’s signature

While Fernandez ended up joining Manchester City on deadline day, Chelsea failed to rope in a replacement in time. As a result, they remain in the market for a new midfielder, and Alex Scott is quite high on their wishlist. However, Bournemouth have no intention of selling him mid-season, TEAMtalk reports.

The London club had a £60 million bid for Scott rejected during the summer. However, the Blues still remain keen on his signature, as they consider him an ideal fit for Xabi Alonso’s system.

While the player seems open to a move to Stamford Bridge, the Cherries have no intention of selling him mid-season in 2026/27. They are determined to have him around at least until the end of the ongoing campaign.

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Bournemouth set a massive price tag on Scott

They do expect enquiries from interested clubs during the winter transfer window, but plan to turn them down. According to Dean Jones, the Cherries value him at €110 million (£94.6m, $125.3m), which could further complicate a potential move away from the Vitality Stadium.

Jones said: “Sources continue to insist they believe Scott will see out this entire season with Bournemouth – and that means Chelsea are going to have to think carefully about their approach to midfield recruitment.”

While Chelsea are unlikely to get their hands on him in the winter window, they could lay the groundwork for a move next summer.

“There is also the possibility that Chelsea make early inroads with Bournemouth to make sure they are the club that lands Scott in the next summer window,” Jones added.

After Fernandez’s departure and their failed deadline-day bid to bring Lamine Camara to the club, the Blues are certainly short of options in the centre of the park. As a result, it will be interesting to see if they put forward an offer for Scott or look for a short-term fix.