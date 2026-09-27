Cody Gakpo injury blow leaves Liverpool sweating ahead of Man City clash

Photo via KopFever

Cody Gakpo could be out for Liverpool’s crucial upcoming clash against Manchester City after being forced off injured while on international duty with the Netherlands against Serbia.

The forward joins a growing injury list at Anfield at a pivotal point in the season.

Cody Gakpo forced off injured vs Serbia

The Dutch international was subbed off early during the UEFA Nations League fixture following a heavy tackle in midfield.

Serbia’s Saša Lukić caught Gakpo with a late challenge, resulting in heavy contact on the forward’s lower left leg.

Gakpo received treatment on the pitch before being unable to continue, sparking immediate concern for both country and club.

Medical staff are set to assess the full extent of the ankle injury ahead of his return to Merseyside.

? Gakpo Injury Serbian midfielder Saša Luki? with a strong sliding tackle. Although he played the ball first, he also caught Gakpo hard afterwards. Gakpo was limping for the next few minutes and was unable to continue. pic.twitter.com/349FD5upUg https://t.co/gfYIqfXLYS — Kop Fever (@KopFever) September 27, 2026

Gakpo injury adds to Liverpool’s growing concerns

The setback compounds a major dilemma for Liverpool during the international break. Alexander Isak was also forced to withdraw from the Sweden squad after sustaining a thigh problem during his country’s Nations League campaign.

Isak returned early to Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre to begin evaluation and recovery.

Sweden manager Graham Potter confirmed that while the thigh issue is not long-term, it was serious enough to rule the striker out of action. Losing two focal attacking options in quick succession leaves the coaching staff short on frontline firepower.

Liverpool could be without Gakpo against Manchester City

With Manchester City visiting Anfield immediately after the international break, Liverpool face the daunting prospect of taking on the Premier League rivals without some of their top performers.

Gakpo has been in sublime form this season, acting as the primary creative engine and goal threat in attack.

His potential absence, combined with Isak’s fitness race, serves as a severe blow to Liverpool who are yet to be beaten in the Premier League this season.