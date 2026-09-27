John Wenham says Tottenham made huge mistake selling Will Lankshear

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Spurs expert John Wenham believes Tottenham Hotspur made a huge mistake by sanctioning the summer sale of young striker Will Lankshear.

The decision has come under intense scrutiny as Spurs struggle for consistent central attacking output, while the forward hits top form in the Championship.

John Wenham calls Will Lankshear sale an ‘utter disaster’

Speaking exclusively to Tottenham News, Wenham voiced strong frustration over Spurs’ summer squad management, highlighting the questionable depth in the center-forward position following Lankshear’s departure.

“It does [look silly] when you exclude Richarlison out of choice as well, because it basically means all we have got now is a Dominic Solanke that’s devoid of confidence, Mathys Tel is devoid of confidence either on the left wing or as a striker, and I think Marmoush is better suited playing as a 10 or off the wing than as a striker,” Wenham stated.

“We have actually let go of a striker that is bang in confidence, that’s got the correct build to be a striker, especially in a De Zerbi system. He’s English, he supports the club, and he’s scoring goals for fun, it doesn’t just look like a mistake, it looks like an utter disaster to have moved Lankshear on.”

Will Lankshear has scored eight goals in 11 games for Middlesbrough

While Tottenham’s front line continues to search for fluidity, Lankshear has made an immediate impact since joining Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old center-back and forward threat has taken to life at Teesside with ease, firing in eight goals across 11 appearances in all competitions.

His prolific streak has established him as one of the most lethal young finishers in the second tier, underscoring Tottenham’s error in allowing him to leave permanently.

Lankshear’s immediate success at Middlesbrough comes as little surprise to those who closely monitored his development in North London.

During his time with Tottenham’s academy, the forward maintained an impressive strike rate, notably claiming the Premier League 2 Golden Boot after scoring 18 goals in 19 appearances during the 2023–24 campaign.

Despite demonstrating natural instincts inside the penalty box, Spurs opted to capitalize on his market value rather than integrate him into the senior squad.