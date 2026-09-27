(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool are considering making an offer for teenage Argentine attacking midfielder Tomas Aranda.

Despite making some significant moves during the summer, Liverpool are still keen on more and have already started planning for the winter transfer window. According to El Intransigente, the Reds plan to make an offer for Boca Juniors playmaker Tomas Aranda.

Tomas Aranda to further bolster Liverpool’s attack

The arrival of players like Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola has certainly bolstered the Merseyside club’s attack. But it seems they seek more quality in the final third and have identified Aranda as a top talent.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been part of Boca Juniors’ first team since the start of the year and has already represented Argentina. While he is currently sidelined with an injury, the teenager has made 32 appearances at the club level and contributed to four goals.

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Why Liverpool are keen on Aranda?

Liverpool have been tracking him for some time and are quite impressed with his performances. While he prefers to play as a ten, the teenager can take up any role in the final third. His versatility and massive potential are two major reasons Andoni Iraola’s team are keen to sign him.

The Reds are planning to make an offer when the winter transfer window opens. They are planning an early move to avoid a transfer battle with other top clubs.

With him available for a reasonable €9 million, the Reds don’t want to miss this golden opportunity to snap up the latest Boca gem. For now, they’ll keep monitoring him as they gear up to make that decisive offer in January.