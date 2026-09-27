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Sunderland have a clear stance on the future of their star striker, Brian Brobbey, amid interest from giants Manchester United.

While Manchester United’s priority was to revamp their midfield, they were also in the market for another number nine. However, things didn’t go quite as planned. Brian Brobbey was one of the names on their wishlist, but Sunderland were not ready to negotiate.

Brian Brobbey remains on Manchester United’s wishlist

The Red Devils remain interested in the former Ajax star, and according to TEAMtalk, they are keen to sign him in the upcoming winter transfer window. However, the Black Cats remain adamant that they won’t sanction his departure mid-season.

Brobbey had seven goals and an assist in his 31 league outings in his debut campaign in England. The 24-year-old showed a lot of promise last season and has built on it with a sensational hat-trick against Manchester City in their last league game before the international break.

The former Ajax star also had an impressive World Cup campaign. His stock has only gone up over the last 12 months, and the interest in his services is at an all-time high.

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Why Manchester United want Brobbey?

Joshua Zirkzee doesn’t seem to have a future at the club, and United are keen on replacing him with a top striker who can compete with Benjamin Sesko for a place in the starting XI. Brobbey has already proven himself in England. He has a strong physical presence, is great in link-up play and is certainly clinical in front of goal.

In short, the 24-year-old has everything United want in a new striker. While they are willing to make a move for him in the winter transfer window, Sunderland have no intention of negotiating his departure mid-season.

They value him at around £50 million, so a potential transfer won’t be straightforward, even if the Black Cats were ready to negotiate.