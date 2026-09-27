BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Leandro Trossard of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at American Express Community Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea could battle it out for Crystal Palace full-back Tyrick Mitchell during the winter transfer window.

Tyrick Mitchell has entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, and with no renewal in sight, his future has become a major talking point. According to Sportowy, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all keen on signing him during the winter transfer window.

Mitchell has come up the ranks at Palace and has been a part of their first team since 2020. He has made 250 appearances for them and has contributed to 26 goals. In recent seasons, the 27-year-old has been integral to their setup.

He has had an impressive start to the new campaign, scoring a brace against Fulham to help his team secure all three points. While he remains a key figure in the team, his future is up in the air as his contract runs down.

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Premier League trio are keen on Tyrick Mitchell

The Eagles want to extend his stay, but renewal talks have stalled, giving clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea a great opportunity to snap up a proven Premier League defender.

The Red Devils want someone who can cover/compete with Luke Shaw for a place in the starting XI, as Patrick Dorgu is often used as a winger under Michael Carrick. Meanwhile, Liverpool seek more quality and depth on the left flank.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they see this as a cost-effective option to bolster their backline mid-season. While all three clubs are interested, they are yet to make a move as they continue to assess Mitchell’s performance and his situation at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace to demand £20-25 million for Mitchell

The 27-year-old could certainly be tempted by the idea of joining United or Liverpool, as both clubs can offer Champions League football. The Eagles will most likely demand around £20-25 million for the English full-back.

While it is a cut-price fee, interested clubs could push it even lower, as Mitchell could become a free agent next summer.