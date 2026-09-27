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Manchester United could knock on RB Leipzig’s door to sign their French defensive sensation, Castello Lukeba.

Having revamped their attack and midfield over the last few transfer windows, Manchester United are now shifting their focus to reshaping their backline. While they have prioritised Premier League proven players of late, the Red Devils are ready to look overseas for a young central defender.

Manchester United plot a raid on Leipzig for Castello Lukeba

According to Samuel Luckhurst via TEAMtalk, Manchester United are keen to sign Castello Lukeba, who has emerged as a serious target following his impressive rise.

The Red Devils have been closely monitoring several players at the German club and appear particularly impressed by Lukeba’s rapid rise. The 23-year-old has been a part of the Leipzig setup since the summer of 2023.

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Lukeba to cost upwards of €60 million

He has already established himself as one of their mainstays, having made over 100 first-team appearances. The French international has all the qualities that United are looking for in a new centre-back. He is strong, dominant in the air, and excellent at anticipating danger and making timely interceptions.

Since signing young defenders from rival Premier League clubs looks unlikely, Manchester United seem ready to go all out for the 23-year-old Leipzig star. The report suggests he could be available for €60-65 million.

While the figure is certainly on the higher side, Lukeba has the potential to be a special player, and amidst uncertainty around the future of Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt, investing in him could make a lot of sense.