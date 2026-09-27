(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Rennes centre-back Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of 2027.

The Magpies have been monitoring the 20-year-old’s progress in France, and the Morocco international has attracted growing interest from several clubs across Europe.

Newcastle United monitor Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal’s development

Newcastle could benefit from adding another young central defender to their squad, and Ait Boudlal has emerged as a potential option for the Premier League side.

The Rennes youngster has made an impression in French football, and his potential has attracted attention from clubs looking to strengthen their defensive options.

According to TEAMtalk, Fulham previously had a €30 million offer turned down for the defender during the summer transfer window, underscoring the interest in the Moroccan international.

Everton, Brentford and Hull City are also among the English clubs tracking his situation, while teams from Germany, Spain and Italy are reportedly monitoring his progress.

Newcastle’s interest reflects its focus on identifying promising young players who could develop into key first-team members in the coming years.

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Ait Boudlal attracts growing European interest

The 20-year-old’s age and potential could make him an appealing long-term investment for Newcastle, although several clubs across the continent are expected to compete for his signature.

The Magpies will need to assess whether a move for the Rennes defender fits their recruitment plans as they consider their options at centre-back.

Ait Boudlal’s future remains uncertain, and it is unclear whether Newcastle will make a formal approach in the coming months.

However, with interest continuing to grow, the Morocco international could become a player to watch as clubs begin preparing for the 2027 transfer window.