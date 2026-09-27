Photo via centrekop

Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez were involved in a massive stoppage-time brawl during Hungary’s 1-0 defeat against Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League.

Tensions boiled over in the dying minutes at the Puskás Aréna as the home side frantically searched for an equaliser.

Liverpool duo involved in heated brawl vs Ukraine

The flashpoint came in the 94th minute following a series of late challenges and time-wasting incidents.

Hungary captain Szoboszlai became involved in a heated confrontation with Ukraine forward Viktor Tsygankov, prompting players and members of both coaching staffs to rush towards the incident.

Kerkez quickly joined the melee after seeing his national team captain and Liverpool teammate surrounded by opposition players.

The Liverpool pair were both booked as the referee attempted to restore order.

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Nazarenko received a second yellow card during the incident and was subsequently sent off, leaving the visitors with 10 men for the closing stages.

The dramatic scenes overshadowed what had otherwise been a tightly contested Nations League encounter.

Szobo cold as ice because he knows Kerkez has his back every time. ????? pic.twitter.com/7cCiQeYNG9 — centrekop. (@centrekop) September 27, 2026

This is what led up to it https://t.co/A1urlR8vjR pic.twitter.com/7bdGZHH40n — FlorianFlicks (@FlorianFocus) September 25, 2026

Hungary suffer 1-0 defeat to Ukraine

Despite enjoying significant spells of possession at home, Hungary were unable to find a way through Ukraine’s defence.

Ukraine took the lead in the 42nd minute when Danylo Sikan finished from Heorhiy Sudakov’s precise pass.

Hungary pushed for an equaliser after the break but ultimately failed to convert their opportunities.

The defeat leaves Hungary searching for valuable points in their Nations League campaign, while the late confrontation involving Liverpool stars Szoboszlai and Kerkez provided the most dramatic moment of the match.